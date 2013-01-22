Motorola Moto X: Take a Selfie with your voice Command

0 0 2

Motorola’s Moto X and its Droid Ultra, Maxx, as well as Mini brothers are a part of the first set of true “Google phones” since the Mountain View, Calif.-based search giant managed to acquire Motorola Mobility a year ago.

Released in September last year, Motorola Moto X was updated to Android 5.0 Lollipop along with various important new features and apps. To be more precise, it can listen to you and talk back, it can easily take commands, it gives you the possibility to say “OK Moto” (or whatever other phrase you might want to choose in the first place) from across the room, it can take a selfie with your voice command and not only.

The Moto X has a curved back that makes it feel very easy to hold and use, while the soft grip sides are a nice touch. What more could you be asking for?

Today, we want to talk more about how to take a selfie with your voice command right on your Moto X, as we think that there’s nothing wrong when it comes to being a bit of narcissist from time to time.

So, why not talking advantage of the fact that the Moto X has a selfie command? Selfies are fun! In a selfie, you can usually see the person’s arm holding out the camera or the phone, not to mention that such a photo is usually accompanied by a kissy face, so what are you waiting for?

You can set up Moto to fire off a shot by simply using the voice command and here we are to show you how this can be done:

How to Snap a Selfie with Your Voice on the Moto X

First of all, you have to launch your Moto Voice Assist by saying shout out “OK Moto” (or whatever your recorded phrase might be); You also have to say the magical “take a selfie” phrase; The camera app will launch and start a three-second countdown, so make sure you are prepared for the perfect selfie.

Don’t forget that you also have the possibility to use the standard Google Now commands such as “take a photo” and “take a video”, too. Both of them will have the same result of launching the rear-facing camera of your Motorola Moto X.

So, have you used voice control to take a selfie yet or have you encountered any problems at this chapter? Tell us all about it in the comments section below! And we know that a picture taken of you is usually planned to be uploaded to Facebook, Myspace, Twitter or any other sort of social networking website.