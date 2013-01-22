Gain S-Off on HTC One M9

0 0 2

HTC One M9 has been released for a while and we must admit that it has managed to take the top spot among the news headlines more than once. After all, HTC One M9 is a truly unique handset, despite the similar looks of its predecessor, HTC One M8 which disappointed some potential buyers.

If you are not one of those who decided to opt in favor of a different smartphone, then you know that HTC One M9 packs a great Snapdragon 810 processor paired with 3 GB of RAM, a bright and crisp display, not to mention that HTC’s Sense UI is one of the best custom OEM skin available in the market – and by gaining S-Off you can easily improve all that.

Well, we know that it really doesn’t matter how powerful may be the smartphone, there is no mystery that Android enthusiasts still want more. Rooting is the first things that coms in our mind in such a case, not to mention the necessity of choose a custom recovery to replace the stock recovery which has its limits that we know so well. And even more, with S-OFF and an unlocked bootloader, owners have the chance to set any customization that could ever want on their smartphone.

Learn: How to Unlock HTC One M9 Bootloader from here.

With last year’s One M8, after receiving S-OFF, owners were even able to convert their GSM M8s to Google Play Edition units, which replaced Sense completely with stock Android, so you see that we are not kidding when we are saying that and the best part is that Justin Case and Beaups have already added support for almost every variant of the HTC One M9, except Verizon’s one, so you can now easily ensure S-Off on your own HTC One M9.

Even more, Sunshine has also added the capability to automatically SIM unlock most of the GSM-based phones manufactured by HTC, so what more could you be asking for? The latest release of Sunshine doesn’t automate quite as much of the process for acquiring S-OFF on the One M9 as it does for several other devices, but we cannot complain about a thing.

We are grateful for what we have at the moment, so unlock the bootloader of your device, and enjoy the Sunshine apps which works on all models of the One M9 except for Verizon’s variant (we hope that this will change in the near future as well). Here’s what you have to do:

How to Gain S-Off on your HTC One M9:

For the start, you must download the Sunshine app with the help of this direct direct link; Then, don’t hesitate to install it on your HTC One M9 device; Run it and follow all the instructions, exactly as they are giving; At the end, you’ll definitely achieve your goal!

S-OFF is one of the first things that made us fall in love with Android when it was new and we still love it now, after so many years! We shall keep you updated with new details regarding the possibility of gaining S-Off on your HTC One M9 Verizon model, so stay tuned for more!

Also read: How to Gain S-Off on Android from here in case of owning another HTC branded device.