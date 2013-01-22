Install the latest software version MS63110j on MetroPCS LG G Stylo

0 0 2

Do you know that you can finally update your MetroPCS LG G Stylo to Android MS63110j via TWRP Recovery? The update basically fixes the vulnerability called Stagefright, along with some major stability improvements and bug fixes, so don’t even think of ignoring it or you might end up regretting such a decision. And if you are scared of such a procedure, remember that here I am to guide you.

First of all, take a backup if you don’t want to lose your precious data including your contacts, call logs, texts, images, videos, audio files, market apps, calendar info, passwords, IMEI/NVRAM data, internet settings, and not only and understand that you must have a Custom Recovery like TWRP installed on your LG G Stylo variant in order to flash the Android MS63110j firmware.

Just as always, you will need to use a computer on which you will download the Android update package and don’t forget to temporarily turn off all the security tools you might have there as they tend to interfere with the download process that must be completed. You must also gain developer rights on your MetroPCS LG G Stylo, so access Menu – Settings – About phone and tap on Built Number a few times to enable USB debugging option and don’t forget to fully charge your device or at least to 60%, as the process may take a while and it is battery consuming.

The update file that is provided below is only compatible with the MetroPCS version of this handset, so make no mistake. Don’t apply these steps on any device which doesn’t have the model number MS631 – you’ve been warned about that!

How to Install the latest software version MS63110j on your MetroPCS LG G Stylo:

For the start, take the v10J software update file from here; Also take the SuperSU zip file by using this link; Use the USB cord to connect your phone to the computer or laptop; Transfer the update files to your LG G Stylo; Boot your G Stylo into recovery mode, so press and hold volume down and power keys at the same time for a few seconds; Then, tap on Install and go to the update file; It’s time to tap on it; Then, do the Swipe action at bottom to begin flashing the update; The update will start installing, so have patience; You must install the SuperSU file just the same way; At the end, just reboot and your LG G Stylo device will restart right away.

Once it does, check the Settings > About device. You should have MS63110j as new software version or else something went wrong.