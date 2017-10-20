Install crDroid Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow ROM on Moto G 2015:

rDroid is a mix of other Marshmallow powered custom ROMs, so with such a software you will be able to get features and apps that cannot be found on the Android 6.0 OS by default. Thus, on your third gen. of Moto G you will be able to run an Android system that is powered by CM 13, AOSPA, SlimROM, OmniROM and even better, I can assure you of the fact that that this version is fully stable.

You don’t even have to think of experiencing any software related issues such as boot loops, lags, battery drain, heating situations, bugs, force close errors, screen freeze, total blackouts and so on, so this Marshmallow update procedure is for you and for your Motorola Moto G 2015.

Before you start it, though, make sure you back up everything as the process will definitely wipe off all the data stored on your device. You must follow this guide using a computer a laptop, so prepare the original USB cord, as well as the phone’s drivers which must be installed on your PC so as to transfer the ROM and Google’s apps to your device’s storage.

Up next, gain Developer Options and check the USB Debugging field: for that, from Menu – Settings – About phone tap several times on Built Number and then head towards Menu – Settings – Developer options. And you must also check the battery charge level; this has to be over 60% before starting the procedure or else it won’t be able to prevent your Moto G 2015 phone from powering down while applying the below steps.

These were all the guidelines that you had to follow before continuing to the actual part of this tutorial. I know that you must be excited about the perspective of such changes on your device, but keep in mind that the listed custom ROM is only compatible with Moto G 2015. Remember that crDroid is only based on the stock Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS, but it is actually developed by third party devs especially for your Moto G 2015, so don’t try it on any other device or else there are big chances to damage or brick it!

If something like this happens due to one of your errors, remember that I cannot be held responsible.

Install crDroid Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow ROM on Moto G 2015: