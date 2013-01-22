How to Block Text Messages on the Galaxy S7

0 0 2

There is no mystery regarding the fact that most of phone’s users choose a message as one of their favorite methods to communicate with others.

So, if you are the owner of a Samsung Galaxy S7, you may want to know how to block texts from certain people who are not OK. I know that more and more spammers and telemarketers contact people on their smartphones these days and you know it too, not to mention that there might be a person from your past or someone that you simply don’t like or want to talk to anymore.

How to block text messages from one or multiple numbers on your Samsung Galaxy S7? How to keep your inbox clean from all those unwanted or unknown text messages that keep coming? Be sure that these steps can help you, so don’t hesitate to follow them:

How to Block Text Messages on your Galaxy S7:

The very first thing that you must do is to go into your Messages app; Tap on “More” in the top right corner; After that, tap on Settings; Select Block messages; Tap on Block list; Feel free to add as many numbers as you want to your Block list; By doing so you will not be notified anymore when that person sends you a message you can also be sure of the fact that their messages will not appear in your inbox anymore.

Are you too curious in order to face the temptation of not knowing what is happening? In such a case, if you truly want to see your blocked messages, simply select Blocked messages and here they will all be, waiting to be read! The choice is all yours, just as the fact that you stick to it or not!

I have showed you how simple is to block text message from contacts you haven’t added to your Contacts app, but I think that some of you might also be looking for a guide on how to block a number on your Samsung S7. In such a case, access this link as you will find exactly what you need.