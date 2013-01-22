0 0 2

Samsung launched two impressive mobile phones during the 2016 Mobile World Congress and Galaxy S7 is one of them. You own this device, so you don’t need me to tell you that the device is boasting an even more refined design and an impressive build quality, not to mention the improved camera, the better battery life, the expandable storage and dust and water resistance.

These are great and I don’t want to worry you, but the truth is that there are also multiple problems that owners are complaining about. In such conditions, to make things a bit easier for you, I have started to treat Samsung’s Galaxy S7 common problems and fixes which would highlight what can be done if you are facing any of these problems with your own device.

Today I want to talk about the fact that a lot of users face Auto Correct Issue when they pick up a new phone, and sadly, your Galaxy S7 is no exception to this rule. There are plenty of users who have found the auto replace feature of the stock Samsung keyboard to be acting up in weird ways. For example, the feature stops working out of the blue or when ending a sentence with an exclamation point or question mark, the auto corrected words are changed to something completely unrelated.

I never had this issue on my previous Samsung phones, but I am fully experiencing it on this handset. Even more, the Auto Correct feature can turn into a problem when it autocorrects something that is not wrong. This issue can be a headache sometimes and it seems to only happen with Samsung Keyboard, so why not taking action?

Here are some potential solutions that you might try on:

How to Solve Galaxy S7 Auto Correct Issue:

The first option here that you have for this issue it to turn off this feature from your Samsung Galaxy S7:

Turn on your Galaxy S7; Go to a screen that shows the keyboard; Near the left Space Bar choose and hold the Dictation Key option; Then, choose the Settings gear option; Select Predictive Text and all you have to do is to disable it.

Another option is to disable various keyboard features, such as Auto puncuate which inserts periods or apostrophes automatically, Predictive text which makes the words suggested below the keyboard field, Auto replace which replaces most likely word after space bar is hit, Auto check spelling is there to underline the spelling errors that you’ve made, or Auto spacing which places spaces in between words;

Are the problems still there even after making these changes? As I have told you from the start, these happen with Samsung’s Keyboard, so don’t you think that it’s time to take in consideration other options? There are various third-party keyboards that can be taken from the Google Play Store and I am sure that there is more than one that can suit to your tastes.

