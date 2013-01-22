0 0 0

I am fascinated how LG regularly achieves innovation and usefulness that only a few other manufacturers do. The LG V10 is the phone that once captured my attention, the LG G4 comfortably sit on my packet for months and now it LG’s G5 turn to enjoy the spotlight.

It’s clever and innovative, I don’t deny that, but like any smartphone the LG G5 can also suffer from the odd bug. You probably know some of the most common LG G5 problems and solutions and you have seen that I do my best to find solutions for these issues, but what about the poor voice quality during calls? This is accompanied by several complaints of distortion and interference, so you have to be wondering if it’s normal for that to happen.

The problem has been prevalent only with GSM calls, and not while using apps such as Skype, but this is not an excuse for leaving things this way. On the contrary, it’s time to take action and reclaim full control over the handset as soon as possible. There are big chances for these tips to help you:

How to Fix Poor Voice Quality on LG G5:

First of all, enter into Settings – Call – Voice enhancement and turn it on or off, and check to the see the difference in call quality in both states;

In the same menu, you will also find Privacy Keeper, that you can turn off. Be sure that this may help with the issue of distortion and interference;

Don’t hesitate to claim your rights and ask for a replacement unit especially if nothing else works. It is up to you to decide if it’s time to contact LG, your carrier, or your retailer to get a replacement handset.

If you’ve had to struggle with this problem too, let me know if any of these solutions have worked for you. If there is any other problem with your device and you cannot find a fix, don’t forget to mention it in the comments section below and I will do my best to help you!