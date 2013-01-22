0 0 0

Despite a lower pixel count than found on last year’s Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge — down to 12-megapixels from 16-megapixels — Samsung has introduced a new Dual Pixel image sensor on its Galaxy S7 and things are really interesting. This sensor is supposed to deliver a brighter lens with wider aperture and bigger pixels. All these result into a faster shutter speed and more accurate autofocus even in low-light situations that we are usually afraid of, so the company seems to have taken in consideration every aspect.

Also new to the Galaxy S7 is Hyperlapse that allows users to compress hours of video footage into no more than a few seconds to illustrate subject movement and the time passing. It is not your job to do that, but your Galaxy S7 will automatically pick soft and stable frames, combined with Video Digital Image Stabilization, to create a stable time lapse (Hyperlapse) video.

The best way to describe such a hyperlapse video to a person who has never seen one before is to imagine a timelapse done with a camera that quickly changes its position, which gives the impression of an accelerated action which speeds up the events in a creative manner.

The result is quite a special one and even more, shooting speed is also automatically adjusted, with slow moving subjects shot faster and vice versa. So, I practically have one more thing to add before getting you to the actual tutorial: it seems that Samsung is making it quite easy for every single user to become a true “hyperlapse artist”. The procedure is as simple as grabbing your shiny new Galaxy S7 and coming up with a creative idea of how to utilize this camera feature, so let’s proceed:

How to Take Time Lapse Videos on Galaxy S7:

First of all, go to the Camera app; Then, you have to tap the Mode button that is usually found on the bottom left of the screen; While being there, select the Hyperlapse mode (this one should be found on the bottom right of the screen); If you press the Record button, recording a time-lapse video will start immediately; Note that it is recommended to select the speed manually, by tapping the Select Speed button and selecting one of these speeds: 4x, 8x, 16x or 32x (the speed by default is set to Auto); When finished, you have to only choose Stop.