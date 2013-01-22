How to Earn Money with Polycash

0 0 0

I have already told you about the Foap App which is a great way to upload your smartphone photos for sale. Companies and website owners are looking for photos to use and an inexpensive way to do this is by finding photos on apps such as Foap, but what if photography isn’t your thing? Then. Let me tell you more about Polycash – Make Money, a great method to earn money by completing some basics tasks.

So, I bet that you got the idea of this app: this tasks you can do with your Android smartphone, in order to earn credits. Those tasks include: watching videos, sharing stuff on social media, answering some questions, completing surveys and testing new apps.

Except for the usual tasks that you can find on other similar apps too, Polycash includes a daily question mode which upon completion awards you with 5 points. So, you basically earn more and more earn points and then, you can exchange these points to cash or gift cards. Unlike other similar apps from the market, I can assure you that your earning are for real!

As for the methods of payment, there is no reason to be worried about as they include a regular PayPal deposit (as many users of this app prefer), as well as a BitCoin deposit, or a GooglePlay gift card. The choice is all yours!

Take Polycash – Make Money by accessing this direct link and good luck!

