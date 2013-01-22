0 0 0

Do you love the idea of discovering hot stock Wallpapers packs all the time? I know how this feels like, so you have probably seen that in the past few weeks that I have collected the stock wallpapers of more and more Android devices and I am ready to share them with you.

Gionee released 3 smartphones in 2016 namely the Gionee S6, S6s, as well as Elife S6 Pro. The truth is that the first two ones are not that popular, but things are different when it comes to the Gionee Elife S6 Pro model. To tell you the truth, it’s a device that I woyld give a try to, but the point is that not all of you think the same or need a new device, so the subject of our discusion is a diferent one.

Let me tell you that the S6 Pro model comes with no less 20 new wallpapers in full HD quality but in different sizes. The first set of wallpapers contains horizontal models and they all have a resolution of 1920 x 1080 px, while the following 6 wallpapers have a 2160 x 1920 pixel resolution, not to mention that the last 8 full HD (1080 x 1920 px) wallpapers come in portrait style.

So, there is something for everyone! The total size of these wallpapers is 65.15 MB, so I bet that the storage space won’t be a problem. As for the availability, they can all be found in the zip archive below, so here’s how to grab them on your current device.

Download Gionee Elife S6 Pro Stock Wallpapers on Android:

Download the Set of Gionee Elife S6 Pro Stock Wallpapers in Full HD by accessing this link; Place them on your computer or laptop; Extract the pack right away, in a convenient location; After that, it’s time to transfer these wallpapers to your device via the handset’s USB cord; Then, you have to go to the Settings option; From there, you can change the current wallpaper from the display option, so Choose Display; Up next, choose Wallpaper; If prompted, you have to choose the Home screen or the lock screen and that’s all. These are the stunning and beautiful Gionee Elife wallpapers.

