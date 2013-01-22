0 0 0

The Chinese company Gionee launched a device known as Gionee Elife S8 a few months ago and the truth is that it isn’t a bad option. Despite of that, I still think the same about these sort of cheap or Chinese brands and they are not my first option. If handsets such as Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge come with so many problems, what should I expect receiving from devices such as Gionee Elife S8?

My insecurity is well motivated and I am sure that I am not the only one thinking so, but the point is that this has nothing to do with the amazing Gionee Elife S8 Wallpapers. In fact, I am always impressed with the stock wallpapers they come with such devices and I am sure that they deserve all our attention. Today I want to share with you the official wallpapers from this Gionee Elife device and I have no doubts about the fact that many of you will like them.

As you have seen in the preview, there are romantic, full of action, or you can even get beautifully natural options, they are all full HD (1080 x 1920 px) wallpapers, so enough with the tacking, but let’s skip to the downloading part!

How to Grab Gionee Elife S8 Wallpapers on your Android Device:

Take the wallpapers from here to your computer; After that, you have to extract the folder on your desktop; You can now connect your current Android phone to the PC – do it with the help of the original USB cable; Don’t hesitate to transfer the entire package on your phone’s internal memory; Up next, you must enter into the Settings option; It’s time to select an image from the latest ones; At the end, you have to touch the OK or Set Wallpaper button in order to apply the change.

There are so many flagship smartphones coming to the market and we don’t miss many of them as we love to be on the loop. If you like to download some other wallpapers, you can find more options on AndroidFlagship and don’t hesitate to share the wallpapers with your buddies if you like them!