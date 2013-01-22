An Amazing Ad-free Agenda App – My Study Life

0 0 0

I remember even now how complicated school life can be. Who says that you are supposed to be alone into this? Using your Android smartphone to learn and receive help makes perfect sense these days. After all, we are talking about a handset that is almost always with you which means you can take your learning everywhere and you can help all the time.

Have you ever heard of an app known as My Study Life? To help you stay on top of your complicated schedule and keep track of your deadlines, My Study Life is more than just a day planner and school calendar — the very same app that I am telling you about even sends reminders to your mobile device whenever you have upcoming deadlines.

Unlike a complicated school diary, My Study Life’s colorful interface gives you all the info you need regarding your day at a single glance, making thinks easier than ever. You can see homework due and overdue for classes, classes that might conflict with one of your important exams, you can choose to add revision tasks for a specific exam and enjoy support for week and day rotation schedules.

Even more, I have to tell you the fact that this is one of the few ad-free agenda apps on the market, not to mention that it seamlessly syncs your data between devices, allowing you to use the app even when being offline. You can add a task on the move from your Android phone or tablet and it will be instantly available on the web app, so yes, I know how great is it to have such privileges!

And I must tell you that My Study Life also supports teachers to create and share their timetable securely with students in the same school, but this is currently in private beta, so there might still be a few bugs at this chapter. However, I bet that you can also see the potential of this idea, so why not convincing some of your teachers to give it a try?

Grab My Study Life from here and see if it suits you or not.

At the end, I want to remind you that some learning apps are better than others, but they all achieve the very same goal of helping you know something you didn’t previously know. If you want to fast track your progress, to learn more and get help when you need it the most, then keep a close eye on us as we are currently working on finding more such apps for those like you!