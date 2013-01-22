0 0 0

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro was released last month with mid-range specifications and I am sure that not all of you are looking for a new 4G enabled smartphone such as this one. Yes, I cannot deny the fact that I found this handset as being the ideal choice for those who want a bigger display with a powerful selfie camera and smooth performance, but those who aren’t interested on these key specs or features can still find something rather interesting about this device.

Don’t I always tell you to stay tuned with us to download more wallpapers for free? The story is repeating as long as the handset that I am telling you about comes packed with some beautiful stock wallpapers which are worthy of your full attention. To be more precise, I am talking about a total number of 8 Full HD Galaxy C9 Pro Stock wallpapers which are already available for download.

I am not here to praise them and claim that these wallpapers are something that you have never seen before cause I would be lying. However, I like their surprisingly clean design and the simple color combination, so if you think the same, you know what you have to do:

Take Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Stock Wallpapers:

Enter here and grab the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Stock Wallpapers zip; note that all of them are found in a single Zip; Then, you have to extract the folder on your desktop; You can now connect your Android phone to the PC only by using the original USB cable; Move the package on your phone’s internal memory; Up next, just enter into the Settings option; You can now select an image from the new ones; Touch the OK or Set Wallpaper button in order to apply the change.

