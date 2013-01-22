The Kindle App can Provide you Millions of Books in a Blink of an Eye

0 0 0

I am perfectly aware of the fact that most people associate Amazon Kindle with leisure reading and that’s not entirely wrong. However, there is much more about it and you don’t even know what you might be missing!

For example, are you aware of the fact that there is a wide range of educational books, self-help books, magazines like The Economist and Reader’s Digest, titles such as Pride & Prejudice or The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and not only available on the Amazon Kindle platform and those can be genuinely useful when learning new things, when wanting to relax or get informed? The Kindle app can actually provide you millions of books in a blink of an eye, so why not taking advantage of that?

The age range includes both kids and adults and there really are a bunch of titles available in a variety of subjects. Most books are reasonably priced and if you don’t know for sure what you are looking for, then use the feature known as Sample Books Before You Buy which lets you read the first chapter of a book for free before you decide to buy it.

As you can see, you can shop for books, including new releases and New York Times Best Sellers, but if buying them isn’t what you have in mind and you are short on money these days, then borrow eBooks from the Library because yes, this app gives you the chance to check out ebooks from your local library and have them delivered wirelessly to your Kindle app.

Even more, you can customize your reading by choosing a new font size, changing the screen brightness, the orientation or the background color and don’t forget that one of the biggest advantages that come along with this Kindle app is that it lets you read the same book across various devices as long as it automatically syncs where you left off so you can start reading on one device and pick up where you left off on another device.

To be more precise, the app that I am telling you about syncs your furthest page read, bookmarks, as well as notes, and highlights between Android, PC, iPad, iPhone, MAC, BlackBerry, Windows Phone 8, along with all Kindle devices, of course – I can only tell you that the special Whispersync technology is the one that can save and synchronizes your bookmarks, notes, and highlights across your devices, making all these possible.

Grab Amazon Kindle from Google Play right away – use this link – and enjoy your lecturing time!