Enjoy GSam’s Battery Monitor Key Feature: App Sucker

There is no mystery that we are all expecting more and more out of our devices every year, but all these come with a cost. The reality is that developments in battery longevity haven’t kept pace with other technological advances, so we are left wondering and searching for tips and tricks about extending the battery life of our precious handsets.

There are apps that can help you with that and GSam’s Battery Monitor is one of them.

Are you wondering what’s the cause of your battery dying so fast? GSam Battery Monitor is a special battery monitoring app that shows you what’s draining your device’s battery life. Its key feature is the one called App Sucker, where it takes a look at all the apps that are draining your battery so you can precisely identify which ones are causing the problem.

This means that half of the problem is already solved. I you know the culprit, then you only have to take quick measures to make that app stop draining the juice of your battery (deactivating it is recommended in such conditions, of course).

GSam’s Battery Monitor also sorts your app suckers by things such as CPU & sensor usage, app wakelocks, wake time, and kernel wakelocks, so there will never be wrong interpretations and besides all these, you can always know your battery state and time left estimates with the help of an optional status bar notification.

The very same app reveals details on wake locks, wake time, as well as CPU and sensor usage so you can see what’s really using what, it gives you the chance to set a custom time reference to see stats over a certain period of time, to see time remaining estimates according to your current and historical usage, not to mention the historical averages, so you’ll have a correct answer to that question that tends to repeat these days: how long does my handset’s battery usually last?

And if you also use an Android tablet, don’t hesitate to take a closer look at the Professional Edition too. This one comes with optimized views for tablets or other devices with large screens and it provides accurate time remaining estimates even for devices such as tablets with very long standby times.

With these being said, I can only advice you to take the app from here and install it on your Android device right now.