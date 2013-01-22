How to Use Quit smoking slowly SmokeFree

0 0 0

I am not here to convince you of anything, but you should ask yourself if a life without smoking is more appealing than continuing your life as a smoker. If the answer is yes, then you obviously have a clear reason for wanting to quit. This way, when abstaining becomes difficult you can be clear about your very important reason to quit.

There is a long way in front of you, but congratulate yourself. Just being here, on this page, is a big step toward becoming tobacco-free. In this article I want to tell you more about Quit smoking slowly SmokeFree, an app that might surprise you.

There is a lack of originality when considering the app name, but the important part is that it has a single purpose: it aims to help you quit smoking. This app can be your truly companion in process of quit smoking – it can help you slowly reduce the amount of cigarettes per day, keep your cessation stress, nicotine cravings in normal and let your body adapt to less cigarettes daily all the way to completely stop smoking.

In such conditions, this app’s take on the subject is very simple. For example, if you usually smoke around 20 cigarettes a day, that means that you smoke a cigarette approximately every 42 minutes). After that, the app calculate how much you need to extend that period over a time to stop smoking in desired time. After setting initial parameters, hit the green screen when you smoke the cigarette.

So, when the screen is green you can smoke. After you smoke, do not hesitate to long tap on the green screen and wait for the timer to end before smoking again.

That might seem hard at first, but its purpose is to help you slowly cut down on your nicotine intake. Apart from that, progress, charts, and statistics are all included, thus helping you stay motivated at all times.

Enter here to take it and don’t forget that is designed for smartwatches (Android Wear) too. Just set up parameters on your mobile device and then, you can use the wearable application. Tap smoke action on notification when you smoke, feel free to search for settings on mobile device to control behavior of wearable notification. You can also open SmokeFree wearable application and tap when the screen is green.