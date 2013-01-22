0 0 0

Why am I talking about new wallpapers all the time? Not all of you dream to stand out from the crowd with a wallpaper design that is unique, so such apps are out of the question for the moment, but you still want to enjoy something fresh once in a while and this is exactly what a new wallpaper (from a different handset) can do.

This is why I decided that it’s time to share the stock wallpapers from various Elephone devices – Elephone G6/ G7/ P6000/ P8000/ P9000, so you will have plenty of options to choose from.

You are going to find the Elephone stock wallpapers divided into two packs and that’s the best for you since the first part contains 38 wallpapers (most of them in full HD resolution), while the second part has no less than 42 wallpapers only in portrait orientation. If the first ones come in the size of 2160 x 1920 px, the ones from the second package are in 1080 x 1920 pixel size, so like that you will know from the start to download only the zip that interests you or to take them both and still maintain the order on your Android handset.

With these being said, it only means that the total number of wallpapers is 80, while the size of both packages is around 55 MB.

Elephone Stock Wallpapers for your Android Device:

Enter here to take the Elephone-Stock-Wallpapers.zip or here if you want to grab the Elephone-Portrait-Wallpapers.zip; Then, you have to extract the folder / the folders on your desktop; You can now connect your Android phone to the PC only via the original USB cord; Move the package or the packages on your phone’s internal memory; Up next, you must enter into the Settings option; Do not hesitate to select an image from the new ones; Touch the OK or Set Wallpaper button in order to apply the changes.

