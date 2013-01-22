Get into the Christmas spirit with Doodle Jump (Christmas Special)

0 0 0

I cannot believe that you haven’t heard about Doodle Jump. In any case, things must change as long as I want to tell you more about the special Christmas version of one of the most addictive apps of all-time known as Doodle Jump. So yes, apart from the fact that it is one of the most simple, yet addictive games of all times, Doodle Jump has a Christmas themed special version that you cannot miss.

Doodle Jump Christmas Special includes all-NEW STUNNING ART, amazing challenges and creepy monsters (including those that can freeze you if you’re not careful), new power-ups, and much, much more! The point is that you have to jump and overtake your enemies while waiting for Santa to bring your presents.

I can assure you that this is an awesome game just like the original as long as it has everything that you love about the original Doodle Jump and much more.

I personally like the graphics and coloring in this special Christmas version which makes the game even more appealing. In fact, it is so interesting that I’ve been playing it during the past few days like a crazy person, so be careful! You might get addictive too in no time!

There’s no better way to get into the Christmas spirit this year than playing Doodle Jump Christmas Special! Have Fun with Doodle Jump (Christmas Special) and grab the game from here right away. You won’t regret it, that’s for sure!

