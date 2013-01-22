Take the first step toward being a non smoker with QUIT SMOKING

0 0 0

In the United States only, about 7 out of 10 smokers report that they want to quit, and many are succeeding. However, there are others who fail and I am sure that you are not one of them! Take the first step to being a non smoker and regain control of your health and money! I know that it isn’t easy, but I want to remind you that it really helps when you have an app next to you that visually shows you things that you don’t “typically” think about or that you cannot easily count: I am talking about days quit, amount of money saved, improvement of your health, suggestions that can help you and motivational messages for those times when you might feel discouraged.

Take the first step toward being a non smoker with new QUIT SMOKING, originating from My Last Cigarette for Android, the initial quit smoking software. Since 1999 My Last Cigarette has successfully helped 1000s of ex smokers achieve their goal. If you are serious about becoming one of them too, then this app could make all the difference!

You can easily log your habits and cravings, track how many cigarettes you’ve successfully not smoked, and learn how much your health is improving with every step on the no smoking track. If you need some extra help and motivation, the app has that for you!

I am saying that as long as QUIT SMOKING gives you daily motivational messages, helping you to be inspired to quit. And if you are not convinced or if your will is not strong enough, then it provides medical facts about smoking, quitting smoking and the difference you are making by choosing other healthy options. So, this is a great way for people to find their inspiration and become motivated little by little to quit once and for all.

Even more, don’t leave aside the social aspects of the app. To be more precise, this actually connects to a lot of social media sites such as Facebook or Twitter to allow you to show off your progress to those you care about or to those who might need help too. Everyone can get better! Just take QUIT SMOKING from here.