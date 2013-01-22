0 0 0

Are you eager to see how long it’s been since you stopped smoking, the amount of money you’ve saved, cigarettes not smoked, and health improvements? Yes, I am aware of the fact that there are plenty of apps that can help you with that, but what if you are not there yet?

Like most bad habits, smoking easily turns into a deeply rooted part of your daily routine, so quitting is not a piece of cake! I am sure that this is not your first attempt and that there are plenty of other tricks that you have tried up to now, but maybe you need something different.

Quit Smoking – Andrew Johnson can help you, but you must be prepared to think outside the box or else this app has no chance in your case.

I am saying that as long as Andrew Johnson’s program is one of a kind as it uses hypnosis to help you relax and give you the encouragement that you need n order to quit smoking. In case of not knowing, Andrew Johnson is a Clinical Hypnotherapist based in Ayrshire on the West Coast of Scotland and his best selling range of Self Help CDs and MP3s have helped thousands of people all over the world regain control over stress symptoms, addictions and bad habitual behaviour.

Andrew is also a director of Training ToolBox, an amazing UK training company dedicated to teaching people coping skills, therapies and life skills techniques.The point is that he thinks that quitting smoking is possible when you dissolve the habits that have been built up over the years, and the positive, beneficial suggestion within this program is the key.

This clinical hypnotherapist uses deep relaxation to help send messages to your subconscious and determine you quit smoking. This means that this Android app somehow induces a deep state of relaxation allowing your subconscious mind to absorb messages to enable you to give up smoking.

You should listen to the instructions the first two or three times and you will get it all right away. As an advice, if you have the time or if you are listening last thing at night, the long induction should be used for the first week or two, but you may be able to switch to the shorter induction after that as you will become more and more used to the relaxation techniques.

However, if you are used to falling asleep during payback of the app, it may be beneficial to listen to the “main” section a couple of times. This is ideal for the unconscious mind and therefore it can help you.

With these being said, I am sure that you are at least curious to give it a try. Therefore, do not hesitate to enter here and take the app right away on your device! Quit Smoking – Andrew Johnson can be your last resort to succeed winning this battle with yourself!