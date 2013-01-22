Contactive Taps Information from Various Sources

0 0 0

Sadly, with the rise of online shopping, it’s nearly impossible to keep your contact information private. However, this doesn’t have to mean that you are supposed to accept everything! You should block calls from spammers like telemarketers and IRS spams, you should feel once again in complete control and find a way to solve the problems!

Such a case calls for a real strategy on how to filter or block spam phone calls. The best Android caller ID apps are great for finding out just who that anonymous number flashing on your handset might belong to and here I intend to tell you more about such an app known as Contactive.

If you have never used Contactive up to now, things are about to change and you will understand what you have been missing all this time.

This application that I am telling you more about taps information from various sources, such as your social media networks and publicly available sources such as Yelp and Contactive’s own Global Directory of over 600 million names to show you who is actually calling before you answer your smartphone. Just think how many unpleasant surprises and unwanted conversations you can avoid this way!

Even more, you can also create and use the Smart Address Book provided by Contactive as this will simply create a “cheat sheet” for you of your contact’s latest updates. Sources for update information are gathered from WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Linkedln, Gmail, Google+, and many more.

