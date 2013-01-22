Discover Amazing Collections Curated by Experts with Google Arts & Culture

0 0 0

Wouldn’t it be amazing to meet the people, visit the places and learn about the events that changed our world? Sadly, I am not here to talk about a time capsule, but I can invite you to find out more about a special app known as Google Arts & Culture that will definitely surprise you.

Arts and Culture is not a very popular Google app, but this is about to change, I am sure of that. This app contains a lot of information about, well, arts and culture, but in a special way. To be more precise, it features 360 degree panoramic tours of hundreds of museums along with various other landmarks and sites of historical significance, not to mention all the details about artwork, artists, culturally significant collections and stories and not only.

This is basically your fastest and most convenient way to discover collections curated by experts from the most famous museums. Everything is so exciting as you get the story depicted in thousands of photos, videos, manuscripts, timeline and color-based searches, Wikipedia-style daily articles, as well as artworks on every type of screen and in virtual reality. I am saying that as long as directions and operating hours for relevant museums via the “Visit” button are also available, practically encouraging you to take some of your current investigations in real life, if it is possible, of course.

Speaking of that, there is also a special Art Recognizer feature that uses image recognition patterns in order to get contextual information when you visit real museums and galleries.

So yes, this app is here to help us all become more educated and curious about art around us.

Google Arts & Culture is free to download and use and it’ll teach you a lot, so use this link to take it into your Android handset right away. So, don’t hesitate to find your favorite artworks, create your own collections and share them with friends.