The Rebranded Newton Mail – Email & Calendar

0 0 0

The last year, Cloudmagic, a popular email client, got re-branded as Newton Mail and it comes with a few extra features that are worthy of all our attention. I like the app even better now and I know that I am not the only one saying that. Some claimed that this is nothing more than a deceptive affair, but there are some noteworthy new features on board such as snoozing messages, read receipts and a send-later function that are making quite a different.

In fact, the app comes with power features like read receipts, snooze, send later, undo send, sender profile, connected apps, etc. and works with multiple email services like Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail, etc.

Your Newton account is your key to all things Newton. Use it to instantly access your email anytime, across all your devices. It’s that simple. With your account, you can have all your email preferences and settings synced across devices, no matter if they are Android phones or tablets. Other amazing features that are pretty handy include the ability to undo sending an email — Gmail has had this for a while, but it’s good to see it on other mobile apps once again.

Even more, you also have the chance to schedule emails to send at particular times and enable read receipts for your messages, even if the recipient is not using Newton. And I have to admit the fact that I also find the Sender profiles as being more than useful; tapping on the sender of a message will pull up relevant details from the internet, when available. Newton is fast and efficient at sending, receiving and managing your email, I like its features a lot, but I cannot say the very same thing about the price.

Be careful about the fact that the app that I am telling you about also comes with a 14 days trial period. After 14 days however, you have to pay no less than $50 per year to use its premium features. Even though the subscription price is indeed high, I can’t deny the fact that it is a pretty awesome app and sometimes you have to pay in order to get the best.

Are you willing to accept this $50 annual subscription fee, something almost unheard of in apps these days? Is this app worthy of your investment? If you decide that it is, the Rebranded Newton Mail – Email & Calendar is waiting for you here.