0 0 0

Google Play has various wallpaper apps, just as there is a whole section for images on Google Search as you can search for backgrounds, wallpapers, and even add in variables to find the types that you want. Let’s face it, Google’s image search has more images than pretty much all of these apps combined which makes it a great option.

Cool Wallpapers HD offers up a ton of amazing wallpaper options in a variety of categories and, of course, you can search for them as well. The app is memory-optimized, smooth and fast at the same time as the developers work hard to bring you the best wallpapers.

These wallpapers are perfectly curated and are waiting eagerly to be picked as your wallpaper. Categories filtering include Anime, Cars, Games, Movies, Music and many more or search by Wallpaper Color and Tags. The gallery wallpapers can be ordered by popularity or recent additions and then, if you like what you have discovered, don’t hesitate to share cool images via Facebook, Twitter, Email and other social networks.

Even more, Cool Wallpapers HD also has Android Wear support. You can send any wallpaper to your watch by tapping on the watch icon in fullscreen mode. You now have a wallpaper watch! And I love that new wallpapers are added all the time in order to keep you entertained and to fill your photos library with the coolest wallpapers!

The app is one of those few options which is totally free with no in-app purchases, so what more could you be asking for? Cool Wallpapers HD can be grabbed from here.

As you have seen, we have talked a lot about wallpaper apps in the past few days. However, if we missed any great background and wallpaper apps for Android, do not hesitate to tell us about them in the comments area from below!