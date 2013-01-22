Image Gallery – a Personalized Multimedia Browsing Tool

0 0 0

Pictures are a big deal with smartphones, so just think for a second of all the emphasis that Samsung put on the camera with its Galaxy S7, or LG with the amazing G5. And the examples may continue, so you know how things work these days. This means the applications that manage your pictures need to keep improving if they want to stay installed on your phone as well and that you have to keep looking for better and better options.

If you have lots of locally-stored photos and you’ve struggled to keep them organized, this app might be what you are looking for a little bit or order. I am talking about none other than Image Gallery and you will immediately see why I am saying that.

Image Gallery is a free image browser and image editor, as well as a personalized multimedia browsing tool, so you get a complete package, that is something that I can tell you right from the start. This app takes a pretty unique approach to managing your photo collections and making them special. While other apps usually sort your photos into folders or try to group them by date, this one does much more than that.

Unique to this app is the possibility to edit these images with the help of some smart editing tools that will give your photos a totally new look. And the fact that it supports IF, BMP, JPEG, JPEG 2000, GIF, PNG, PCX, TIFF, WMF, ICO, as well as TGA formats is a plus, just as the fact that Image Gallery can be downloaded ion both phones and tablets running on Android.

And I can assure you that it has a fast and beautiful interface and everything is very intuitive, so do you still have any doubts? Image Gallery should fulfill your need of a gallery app that is fast, better at organizing and brings additional cool features.

Image Gallery can be grabbed from here right away.