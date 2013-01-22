Regain Control of your Smartphone Usage Habits with BreakFree Cell Phone Addiction

0 0 0

If you find the strength to let your phone, you might be able to allow yourself to get absorbed in a book, a conversation or a piece of music, to spend some time with the people that you love (the real ones, the ones that matter the most), to have a walk just for fun and rediscover that little things bring you the greatest joy in life.

It’s just as when you were a kid and parents only allowed to watch 1 hour of TV a day. Weren’t you happier back then? That hour was a thrill and at the end of it other exciting things were expecting you! Things should be no different, but for optimal focus and to actually have the courage to make a difference, you might need help.

BreakFree Cell Phone Addiction is an amazing app when it comes to monitoring and regaining control of your smartphone usage habits and your digital life. It helps you check your addiction levels and also helps you unplug and disconnect from your Android device every time you tend to cross the line.

To be more precise, with visually appealing characters, graphs and statistics, the app guides you on how you can control phone usage. It also gives you a set of customizable tools which help you disconnect from your phone during your off time.

Using a highly advanced algorithm, BreakFree Cell Phone Addiction permanently calculates an addiction score in real time and maintains a detailed history of your scores. The app communicates results through a funny character called Sato that I am sure that you will love. You can also view usage stats for your top used apps, call patterns and other functions to help you make informed decisions on taking necessary actions. For example, if you know you’ve launched Facebook 30 times in a day, then it’s time to cut down on that and be more careful about this specific app. And as you can see, with such amazing features, the app is perfect for the younger smartphone users too. Well, you can use it as a parental control app, so don’t hesitate to install it on your child’s smartphone and monitor his / her phone usage and schedule internet hours to make sure that everything is under control.

If this isn’t the case, just unplug and focus on your real passions, have quality time with the people you care about, or simply enjoy some peace of mind in the comfort of your house or outside! Just grab the BreakFree Cell Phone Addiction app and try it out!

BreakFree Cell Phone Addiction can be downloaded from here right away!