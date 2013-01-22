Use LoungeKey for finding Airport Lounges in the LoungeKey program

0 0 0

Do you have a hard time finding airport lounges that you can rest in? Then, you need to keep on reading! LoungeKey is an amazing app that makes it possible for all travelers to find various airport lounges that are available in the LoungeKey program. Who would need such a thing? Well, it doesn’t matter if you are just a casual traveler in economy or if traveling is actually an important part of your life, but this app will definitely help you make the most of your time at the airport. It’s time you experience a different way of travel and leave confusions behind! Are you ready for that?

With the help of LoungeKey, you can search for a lounge by typing a city or airport name, or by simply scrolling through the list. Results show lounge location information to help locate lounges within an airport terminal, along with details of lounge facilities, photos of lounges and important information including opening hours.

I must tell you more about the special ‘nearby’ function too as long as it automatically locates your nearest lounge and helps you in case of being unsure about your possible next move. And what I also love about this Android app is that it has been designed with a precise idea in mind.

As developers are clear about right from the start, it seems that after the initial download, you’ll be able to find lounges even if you don’t have a data connection such as when roaming abroad. This is exactly what most of us are looking for! If you feel the same, then you must only register via the website address provided by your bank before you can use the LoungeKey app, and then, you are good to go! This is why I find LoungeKey as being simply indispensable, especially when traveling unfamiliar airports or when you are not used to travel that much and everything seems new and difficult to follow.

I have tried this app too more than once and I am not really sure what else I can say to convince you to try it out. I honestly say that it made my airport experience relaxing and enjoyable and things could be the same for you as well! Just try it out and see if I am right or not or let me know if you already have another favorite option that seems to have no competition.

Grab LoungeKey from here.