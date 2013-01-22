0 0 0

Wallpapers are one of the easiest ways to quickly give yourself a little change of scenery each time you open your Android handset. Stock Wallpapers from other handsets can do that and here I am always eager to help!

Today I have a new tutorial for you in which I want to show you how to take the Asus Zenfone Zoom Stock Wallpapers on your Android device. Are they special; why should you grab them? Well, this handset comes with no less than 13 full HD wallpapers with 1080 x 1920 px resolution.

The wallpapers are very colorful and fun, as you can see in the preview image and they can definitely give your phone a soft look. If you like them, there is nothing stopping you from enjoying them on your phone.

To download the wallpapers, head to the download link from here and apply these steps:

Download Asus Zenfone Zoom Stock Wallpapers on Android:

Enter here and take the Asus Zenfone Zoom Stock Wallpapers; From your computer, extract the folder on desktop or somewhere you can easily found it; You can now connect your current Android phone to the PC or laptop by using the original USB cable; Transfer the wallpapers on your phone’s internal memory; Up next, you must enter into the Settings option; It’s time to select an image from the 13 ones that come from Asus Zenfone Zoom; At the end, you have to touch the OK in order to apply the new wallpaper.

