Start Playing This War of Mine with only one Idea in Mind: Survival

0 0 0

This War of Mine is so good that I cannot even think of the idea that you don’t know about it. Are you in this category? Should you give it a try? Yes, a million times yes. This War of Mine is a special game which shows the horrors of war in a way that we rarely experience in a game. It’s so realistic that will make you want to play it all day along.

In This War Of Mine game, things are a little different than you are used to and it seems that the focus is shifted away from military operations portrayed in most games. Instead, this is a dark survival game where players control a gaggle of civilians attempting to stay alive in a city which is far from friendly. Yes, This War of Mine is a powerful and intimate portrayal of war through the eyes of ordinary civilians and there is no hero in a shining armor to bring things back to normal this time.

People are struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from hostile scavengers. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you have to maintain your hideout by crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that you and the others need in order to stay alive.

Will you protect everybody from your shelter or sacrifice some of them for longer-term survival? The decisions are all yours with only one idea in mind: survival. Therefore, this game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The war is not some glorious thing like portrayed in Call of Duty; it’s the definition of darkness and fear!

You’re tasked with making difficult decisions that could lead to different results and to tell you the truth, this is one of the best all-around games I’ve played in years. Here you can find a crisp atmosphere, an intuitive gameplay, good graphics and a reality that you have never thought about in such a way: if you are lucky and clever enough, you will have enough to get by the day. There are risks worth taking, but if you make a mistake, it might cost you more than you imagine. This is the reality of war, hammered through stark visuals in a game where every new day is a bless.

This is why I think that This War of Mine really captures the hardships of civilians trapped in war zones, and it makes you look at current events in a whole new light. Are you ready for that?

The game has some flaws, but all in all it’s a great, strong game to remember. It pulls you in and it’s one of the deeper Android games that can really get your emotions going, as only the biggest and best games know how to do it!

This War of Mine can be taken from here right away, so don’t waste any more time!