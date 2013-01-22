Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is Waiting for You

0 0 0

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is a very enjoyable story no matter what path you decide to follow. Yes, if you are looking for the best Android RPGs to play, this isn’t a game to skip under any circumstances, so keep on readimg more about it!

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is not a new Android game, we all know it, but this is not at all a problem. On the contrary, maybe this is where its charm comes from. The folks at Aspyr Media have managed to take the entire PC game and port it to mobile devices, complete with a screen-friendly control system that you will most probably love.

It is four thousand years before the Galactic Empire and hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against Sith. You are the last hope of the Jedi Order. Can you master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the dark side?

Just choose one of several different character types and work your way through the Star Wars universe to defend civilization. At the same time, you can decide to go wild and not to be a fan of being a Jedi. In such a case, players can embrace the darkness and obliterate the Jedi before the Galactic Empire is ever formed.

The Android game that I am telling you about is impressive on its technical merits alone, it’s fun and it comes with no shortage of incredible experiences to participate in. You get a streamlined user interface custom-made for the touch screen helps immerse you in the action, full HID controller support for those gamers who truly prefer the original control scheme and as a surprise, this game comes with achievements for the very first time!

However, I have to warn you right from the start about the fact that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for Android has not been slimmed down for mobile. Quite the opposite, this game is the full KOTOR experience! So, such a file size is quite large and it means that you must have patience when downloading it into your handset, as well as enough free space for making sure that you can actually have it there in the first place!

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic can be grabbed from here right now.