Crashland gives you an Intergalactic Adventure

0 0 0

Crashland was released in 2016, but this was not a problem when it comes to its popularity. We are only at the beginning of 2017 and I make no mistake by saying that it’s already among the best Android games that has ever been made. Haven’t you heard of it up to now? It isn’t too late to change that!

This app features an intergalactic trucker that ends up in an adventure that you never thought about. Well, you actually become Flux Dabes, a galactic trucker whose latest shipment gets derailed by a chin-strapped alien menace named Hewgodooko, leaving you stranded on an alien planet. Your job is not at all simple in these conditions: you have to find out what’s going on, build yourself a base, collect various items and besides that, you also have the mission to save the world from a nefarious plot.

This game has an RPG element for character development, it contains dozens of hours of content and it’s so much fun! Well, you see that its isn’t at all easy to build yourself a home-away-from-home as you learn to thrive on planet Woanope, but you are not alone into this!

You can become more and more powerful through creating ever-more-amazing items! As you grow in power, feel free to venture to new regions of the world, meet characters, discover new stories, and encounter new enemies at the same time. You might be scared, but you are also ready to learn the attacks of the enemies you encounter, and use your skill and your intelligence to defeat them! You can even augment your fighting prowess with the power of the dozens of gadgets you can craft. Set your enemies on fire, stun them, slow down time, and yes, you will see that this is lots of fun indeed!

You will love to become a part of this huge World, even if it has such huge problems and the best part of this Android game is that there are no in-app purchases to get in the way of your good time.

Craft, battle, and quest your way through Crashlands, an outlandish story that will make your evening more relaxing… and your afternoons and maybe your nights as well. Take Crashland from here.