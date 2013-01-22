UNKILLED – one of the very Best Zombie Shooters on Android

0 0 0

UNKILLED is the latest zombie shooter from MADFINGER Games, the same developers that brought us some very special Android games such as Dead Trigger 2 and Shadowngun. At first I took this game as a joke, knowing about the popularity of Dead Trigger 2 and Shadowngun, but I had the surprise to discover that UNKILLED has replaced Dead Trigger 2 and it is one of the very best zombie shooters on Android right now.

If you are looking for an emotional and heart touching adventure, UNKILLED might not be for you! An immense weight is put on the value of human life since things are crazy in the New York City, that’s for sure, but someone tries to establish order once again and this includes using amazing weapons! So, you are more focused on action than on feeling sorry for your current situation!

New York City has become a zombie world and things are out of control. Can you be the hero that saves the city and its human people?

Start the story with one of five unique characters that are elite members of the task force called in to do the dirty work on the streets of the Big Apple, known simply as the Wolfpack. As part of a private military organization designed to fight against these zombies, you will dig deeper into the adventure.

What matters is your bitter fight for survival and revenge. Every day is a struggle against disease and loss of hope, but you are not going to leave things this way! After all, you are the hero and in shining armor and with it or without it, you have a mission to complete! The UNKILLED game features great graphics, over 300 missions to complete with boss fights, various weapons and things to unlock and upgrade, online PvP mode, and the graphics get even better if you’re using a Tegra X1 device. Yes, it’s a freemium game, but one worthy of your attention which has no chance to disappoint!

This might not be the best game out there (who am I to know everyone’s preferences and expectations?), but it’s for sure one you’d be a fool to miss.

Take UNKILLED from this direct Google Play link and take a break from your searches!