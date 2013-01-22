Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location comes with New Characters and New Places

0 0 0

The most recent Five Nights title is the one that captured my attention and I have to tell you from the start that Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location is not for those who want something colorful and playful. As you can guess from the game’s name, Five Nights at Freddy’s Sister Location is the fifth installment in the Five Nights at Freddy’s series, coming with new characters, new places, as well as some terrors that might not let you sleep that good at night! Is this what you want? Then, you must keep reading!

This game puts you in the role of a technician who takes a job in an unfriendly place and that’s how the story begins! I am talking about Circus Baby’s Pizza World, where family fun is way more different than what you have seen in other pizza places! As a late night technician, you have to deal with cramped spaces and be comfortable around active machinery.

The goal of the game is to survive no less than five nights in this strange location where nothing is what it first seems. This is made pretty hard by the animatronics that come to life at night and try to get you, not to mention that you can “enjoy” all the features all five nights from the PC game.

Even more, let me assure you of the fact that there are multiple endings to this installment, so you can last no more than a night or even less or you can be brave and prepared for lasting all five nights, as well as mini games that you encounter as you progress such as the popular Baby “death” Mini-Game that everyone is so excited about!

Let me tell you that it will cost you $3 to get the full and unhindered experience of the latest title in this long series, bit this time I think that your money are wisely spend. I don’t regret taking it, therefore I can only encourage you to do the same, but at the end of the day, the choice is still all yours to take!

Choose a horror movie or give a try to the amazing Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location. The game can be grabbed from here right away.