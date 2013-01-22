0 0 0

Owning a smartphone can seem more like an overpriced splurge than a necessity, so learn to use it for more than you do it now. I am sure that many of you know the fact that Mint.com provides one of the most reliable finance tracking solutions online, and you can take it mobile with this dedicated Mint app.

Mint has been personalized for you, all users who are looking for a way to create budgets, receive alerts for unusual account charges, receive custom tips for reducing fees and saving money, not to mention the free credit score, so you must learn how you can improve it.

Do you like this idea to easily track, budget, and manage your finances all in one place so you can see where you’re spending and where you can save? Keep track of your savings, checking accounts, and credit or debit cards, input transactions, and set reminders for things like bill payments to avoid late fees.

It might feel strange at first to put your trust on an app such as Mint, but it can make a real difference in your budgeting. You will see it in time!

And if you still have any doubts, let me remind you the fact that Mint comes from the makers of TurboTax, trusted by millions and millions of users with their most sensitive data. So, be sure that you can become one of them as well! And the team always works to keep your information secure. Therefore, all your data is encrypted with a 256-bit encryption level and the data exchanged with Mint is encrypted with 128-bit SSL too.

So, Mint is versatile enough to help you where you need it the most, from money and budgeting to customized tips and more. Make some order in your financial life too!

Take the app from here and do not hesitate to come back with your comments about how do you use it and like it!