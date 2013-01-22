Subtle HD Wallpapers and Its Handpicked Collection of Wallpapers

0 0 0

You spend a lot of waking hours using your Android device, so why not make it a little prettier? However, don’t get me wrong: the deeper you go with customization, the more you actually risk causing problems with your system. If this is not what you have in mind, the easiest solution of all (and trust me when I say that it is very efficient too) is to change your handset’s wallpaper.

I make no mistake by saying the fact that he Subtle wallpaper app is one of a kind. I am not talking about the wallpapers it provides but the app itself is truly special. The user interface is efficient and simple, the way it looks, and the way it functions, everything just feels so minimal and beautiful that I just fall in love with it.

As for the wallpapers, I can assure you that they are amazing too. And be careful about the fact that I am talking about a handpicked collection of wallpapers, so you get only the best.

Start your day by choosing the best wallpaper for your device. Give your eyes the pleasure of some beautiful landscapes. Although it offers wallpapers of a wide variety, it has lots of landscapes, nature, and architecture wallpapers, so there is something for everyone. Do you want to give a try to this app? If I made you at least a bit curious, do not hesitate to give it a try.

Subtle HD Wallpapers can be grabbed from here right away.

And since you know that a big part of customizing an Android device is setting your own wallpaper, or even a live wallpaper, here you can find more options to take in consideration: you can Get Wallpapers HD – Pixels for your own Android device or enjoy the amazing Wallrox Wallpapers and its QHD quality or UHD Images; you can enter here and take BlackBerry’s DTEK60 Stock Wallpapers or access this link for discovering more about Coolpad Cool S1 Stock Wallpapers that can also be taken on any Android device. And these are not the only options, but more can be found right here!