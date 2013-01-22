Walli lets you Find Your Perfect Wallpaper

0 0 0

Most of us love to change their Android handset’s wallpapers as often as possible in order to give the device a fresh look. But finding a good wallpaper to display on the screen of your mobile is a task in itself and I know that you don’t always have the time and the patience to start digging for the best options. It’s even harder to find a wallpaper resolution that matches with your screen resolution, so let me help you!

Our focus is to provide the best experience for people using their Android device, so that’s why I am here with a collection of the best wallpapers that you can find! Today I want to tell you more about Walli and what it can offer you.

To be more precise, Walli is a collection of beautiful and high-quality wallpapers. I can assure you of the fact that Walli provides a set of amazing wallpapers that are designed to fit your screen.

Instead of showing you randomly collected wallpapers, all the wallpapers from this app are curated, so you get the very best. It has a big collection of cool, beautiful, and inspiring wallpapers, so you can choose wallpapers based on your mood and express your unique personality.

The wallpapers are designed to support both smartphones and tablets and they are created by artists from across the world, so there is something for everyone. After all, Walli can also be seen as a selective community of artists from around the world, each one with their unique style, selected carefully one by one by the Walli team. So, you basically have the chance to discover new talents, browse their artwork and find your perfect wallpaper for the handset that you love and use every day!

Walli also has another major advantage: before you download a certain wallpaper, it will show you various resolution in which the wallpaper is available so you can be sure that you get the best fit.

Do you like the idea? Then, take the Walli app from here.