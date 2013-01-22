Complete an amazing journey in The Little Fox Game

0 0 0

The Little Fox is the first runner of its type on a hexagonal field. You basically have to run through no less than thirteen fairytale planets (a lucky number, isn’t it?), passing icy cliffs, as well as volcano craters, finding your way through a bog and a dark cave.

With such beautiful graphics and a refreshing approach to running games, The Little Fox game is a real delight! If you want to relax, to stop worrying about the highest scores or the problems from real life, then follow the little fox and help it complete its journey among different levels.

Controls might confuse you at the beginning, but I am sure that you will get used to them at one point. Other than that, I must tell you that I find the game as being simply flawless. You must simply tap on the left or right part of your screen and help the fox complete its journey. In fact, this innovative gameplay is easy to learn, but hard to master. Just two taps (on the left side of the screen to turn left, on the right to turn right) can offer full freedom for moving through the game world.

The wonderful landscapes of Eternal Winter and the Forgotten Asteroid, the Sweltering Canyon and the Secret Cave, all of these are most probably going to stand out in your memory and make you want to set a screenshot of the game as your background.

Along the way, you will find tiles that speed you up, slow you down or help you jump from one place to another, making the game even more interesting. And I have one more advice for you: play The Little Fox with headphones. After all, this game that I am telling you about comes with a selection of unique tracks, each written with the specifics of each setting in mind, getting you even deeper into the game’s atmosphere.

With these being said, I can imagine that I have convinced you! Yes, must give it a try.

The Android Little Fox game can be taken from here.