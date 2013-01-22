The lightweight and simple Photo Gallery HD and Editor

0 0 0

Smartphones might not compete against DSLRs, at least not in the true meaning of the word, but they certainly are capable enough to capture your best moments in life and treasure them for a long time. I adore taking pictures on our smartphone, especially since most Android smartphones these days come equipped with decent cameras. We have established this from the start, but what about managing these photos?

At the same time, Google+ Photos may not be the best photo app out there, but I don’t know how it does it and it manages to be so popular and to earn its keep on your phone.

Photo Gallery HD and editor is, in fact, a gallery application with a photo editor attached to it. I must tell you from the start that this application is actually pretty lightweight and simple as it organizes your gallery in no time, offering you fast access to your all beloved photos.

Along with the beautiful interface, you can do the basic stuff like move photos, delete them, set wallpapers, set favorites, and share stuff. The editor lets you do the basics like crop, rotate, flip, and apply filters or even doodle if you want to. It sounds like there isn’t anything that makes this one special and that’s kind of true, but it’s a delightful choice for those who don’t need anything out of the ordinary on their gallery app.

After all, there are countless apps with so-called special features which simply end up disappointing you at the end of the day as not even these basic functions aren’t well implemented!

Photo Gallery HD and Editor loads images quickly and does everything it claims, so stop complicating things when they can be so simple!

Photo Gallery HD and Editor can be grabbed from here. Since it’s free, you have nothing to lose!