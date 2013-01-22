0 0 0

If you are not familiar with the world of Android hacking and rooting, then there are many terms that you might not know. However, you must change that in order to get the best from your OnePlus 3T and unlocking the bootloader is a necessary requirement.

I am saying that as long as unlocking the bootloader is the first step to flash a Custom recovery and install a ROM, to root your OnePlus 3T and discover a world of possibilities. To be more precise, if you want root, you’d be in the position to flash the Custom ROM post-root, and if you want to install a Custom ROM, then you’d need to have your stock bootloader unlocked.

Every Android phone has a bootloader that instructs the operating system kernel to boot normally. So, in other words, the bootloader is a code that executes while the device is booting and which powers the operating system for the initial run.

However, you must keep in mind the fact that the Android OS is an open source OS and is available on a variety of different hardware, every manufacturer has their own version of bootloader specific for the hardware present in its environment. That is why things might a little different and you might need some guidance.

In order to get ready for such a procedure, you have to take a backup of your data. Unlocking the bootloader will wipe all your device’s data, so you have no other choice but to do that.

Even more, you have to keep the battery percentage above 60% to prevent any potential shut-down and yes, unlocking the bootloader on OnePlus 3T will void your phone’s warranty. I am not responsible for any damage to your phone. Please follow the steps carefully and proceed at your own risk.

How to Unlock Bootloader of your OnePlus 3T:

Take the Minimal ADB tool from here; Then, go to folder where you installed the adb and by holding the Shift Key, right-click on any blank space and choose Open command window here; After doing that, connect the OnePlus 3T to your computer by using the USB cord; Then, reboot phone into fastboot mode by typing this command:

adb reboot bootloader Your OnePlus 3T must now reboot into fastboot mode. If it doesn’t, check if your USB cord is connected properly and verify that your drivers are installed properly too. Feel free to check a list of connected device by typing the following command:

fastboot devices Once the device boots into fastboot mode, it’s time to type the following command to unlock bootloader:

fastboot oem unlock This command will unlock your OnePlus 3T bootloader, but also erase all data on it; When the bootloader is unlocked, your device will reboot; After the procedure finishes try the following command to see the bootloader’s status:

fastboot oem device-info

That was all you had to do! You have successfully unlocked your OnePlus 3T Bootloader – this means that you are free to install the latest TWRP and to root it. If you found this article helpful, leave a comment below.