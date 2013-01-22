Photo Gallery and Album has some special 3D Animations and Graphics

0 0 0

You know that gallery applications are among the most popular on Google Play Store, as smartphone owners either use stock apps on their handsets or choose from the many alternatives available out there. One such application is none other than 3D Photo Gallery and Album.

You take a lot of pictures with your smartphone, I am sure of that. Whether it’s a top-of-the-line shooter like the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge or a much more modest handset, it’s always there to help you capture the best moments, so a gallery app is a must too.

3D Photo Gallery and Album is a great alternative gallery which makes sure you don’t miss any of the main features of a stock gallery and it also gives you some other useful features. Could it be what you need as well? Keep on reading in order to find out!

3D Photo Gallery and Album is not a popular gallery app, I know it, but it takes time to discover the best options from so many available and this applies to this case as well. Unlike other similar apps which default to a flatter design, 3D Photo Gallery and Album has some 3D animations and graphics that give it a more unique look that I personally adore.

Even more, you should know that it works with no errors, it’s fast as photos always load at a good speed and don’t leave aside that it is also optimized for HD tablets. There is also a lightweight editor built in that you should know about as here you can do basic things like rotate or crop the picture. You can also view details, set images as wallpaper, as well as hide photos or even entire albums at your leisure. So yes, you can have it all from one tiny app!

3D Photo Gallery and Album waits for you right here.