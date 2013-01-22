How to Root your OnePlus 3T and Install TWRP:

0 0 0

Are you looking for a way to root your OnePlus 3T and install TWRP? This is your lucky day since you can now install the latest TWRP recovery for OnePlus 3T and root with the help of some simple steps that you will find below. I am sure that you are familiar with the advantages that rooting brings (this procedure can reduce the energy consumption, tweak the kernel and overclock the device, it gives you the freedom to uninstall certain apps and much, much more), but I feel responsible to also tell you that the root exploit is developed by Chainfire, thus Google isn’t behind this operation.

Be careful; you are about to complete an unofficial process which will make you lose your warranty. Are you ready for taking such chances? Then, I am not here to convince you of anything else, but to offer you the support that you need, starting with the preparatory steps all the way to the actual OnePlus 3T rooting procedure.

The operation detailed below will erase all your data including phone settings, contacts, info, accounts and files, so you know what you have to do. In case of being new to these, then you can save the data from your OnePlus 3T by using any of those popular backup and restore apps from Google Play, by smartly managing built-in cloud storage platforms or by syncing your files with your Google Account.

You must also enable the USB debugging option, but for that to be possible, make the developer options active – in other words, you must go to your Settings -> About Phone -> now tap the build number 7-8 times until you see the usual message that says You are now a developer. Next , find your way back to Settings-> Developer options, enable USB debugging and also enable OEM unlock.

This guide also requires an unlocked OnePlus 3T bootloader and don’t forget to check the battery status. Make sure you have 70% charge or more or else simply plug in the charger now and have patience. It’s better to perform the operation a little later than to become the owner of a bricked device.

And since I am at this chapter, I must remind you that you have to follow all steps correctly otherwise you might get the same result. I am not responsible for any damage to your phone. Proceed at your own risk.

How to Root your OnePlus 3T and Install TWRP:

Download the latest TWRP image; I am talking about the Official TWRP (Till OOS 3.5.4) which can be taken form here or about the TWRP Beta (OOS 4.0.1) that can be grabbed from here; Rename the downloaded TWRP image to recovery.img; Move it in the very same folder where you have extracted the ADB files before; Download the SuperSU ZIP from chainfire by entering here; Then, you must transfer it to your device’s storage; Now, you can go to folder where you installed the adb and by holding the Shift Key, right-click on any blank space and select Open command window here; Connect your device to PC using a USB cable and boot into the bootloader mode using the below command:

adb reboot bootloader In the bootloader mode, type this command to check if the device is detected:

fastboot devices If it isn’t, check if your USB cable is connected properly and if you have the drivers installed properly; Now, type the following command to flash the TWRP image to your device:

fastboot flash recovery recovery.img Once the flashing is finished, use the below command to reboot the device:

fastboot reboot You must now reboot the device into recovery mode. To do this, use the below command in command prompt:

adb reboot recovery In TWRP menu, select Install » SuperSU Zip file that we have transferred earlier; Reboot the device from TWRP main menu once the flashing is completed and enjoy the changes!