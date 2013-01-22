0 0 0

Do you want flash new roms and custom files on your Lenovo Lemon 3; do you dream of increasing performance by uninstalling ram-hogging inbuilt apps, by tweaking kernel and overclocking the device, exploring new features and so on? Don’t believe those telling you that it isn’t possible yet as long as yes, you can do it! It’s obvious that you need root access first in order to do all these things, but this guide on how to Install TWRP Recovery and Root your Lenovo Lemon 3 will save you of all the trouble.

The process of installing the latest TWRP Recovery and rooting your Lenovo Lemon 3 device is very easy as all you need to follow the steps detailed below. Before that, however, I have to remind you of some essential preparatory steps for you to follow:

Take a backup of important files on your device as a precautionary measure;

Then, tap no less than 7 times on Built Number for becoming a developer. Keep dong that until the ‘you are a developer’ option is displayed and then, from the newly enabled USB Debugging option just check the USB Debugging field;

You have to download ADB and fastboot driver for windows too with the help of this link, along with the drivers for your Lenovo Lemon 3 from here;

And also make sure you have enough charge on your device before starting the process. As harmless as it might seem, such a mistake could lead to a disaster!

And I don’t want to spoil the fun, but the situation is unchained: rooting will void your phone’s warranty, and you won’t claim it back. Be sure that you are prepared for such a thing and that you fully understand the consequences of your actions.

Even more, you have to follow the steps correctly otherwise you may brick your device. I am not responsible for any damage to your phone.

Install TWRP Recovery and Root your Lenovo Lemon 3:

Take the most recent TWRP image from here; Rename the downloaded TWRP image to recovery.img and place it in the same folder where you have extracted the ADB & Fastboot files; Download the SuperSU ZIP from here too; You must move it to your device’s storage; Now, you must find your way to the installation directory and open ADB folder; Then, open the command window thereby pressing and hold the ‘shift’ key and right-clicked anywhere in that folder; Now, connect your Lenovo Lemon 3 to PC and reboot the device into fastboot mode by typing:

adb reboot bootloader You are in Fastboot mode, but it’s better to be sure that error occurred, so don’t hesitate to check your connection by entering below command in command prompt. It will return your device serial number means your device properly connected:

fastboot devices You should check your driver if the above command is not responding; Type the following command to flash the TWRP image to your device:

fastboot flash recovery recovery.img Once the flashing is finished, use the below command to reboot the device:

fastboot reboot Up next, reboot the device into recovery mode with the help of this command in the command prompt:

adb reboot recovery In TWRP menu, select Install » SuperSU Zip file that you have previously transferred; Reboot your phone from TWRP main menu once the flashing is completed.