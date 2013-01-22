0 0 0

The Google Pixel phones have been selling like crazy in the past few months and yet, not all of us have such plans in mind. However, if you have the chance to get your hands on a Pixel, the first visual improvement you’ll notice is the amazing boot animation that everyone talks about these days. Four colored dots bounce against some sort of a solid white background, then swirl around and morph into the new Google “G” logo, making it clear that Google did a great job this new animation. However, too bad that this is only meant for its Pixel handsets and not for your Galaxy S6 as well!

Thanks to Junior member of XDA CrsMthw, things have changed now. He somehow developed this boot animation which can be flashed through TWRP recovery and is only made for QHD Samsung Galaxy phones, so don’t even try to install it on any other Android devices. This guide is only for your Galaxy S6 model, therefore make no confusion!

However, you must apply some of the usual preparatory steps for such a procedure. To be more precise, I want to remind you of the importance of a complete nandroid backup of your device that is also recommended in case something goes wrong, just as you must keep an eye on your battery life. Therefore, verify that your device is charged at least up to 60% in order to prevent any unexpected shutdowns in the process.

A custom recovery like TWRP must be installed and even more, your Galaxy S6 has to be rooted to be able to successfully apply these steps.

Are all these already checked on your to-do list? Just remember that you can download the boot animation all ready to go in a ZIP file below and just flash it via any recovery such as TWRP, but this is your responsibility! I am here, just as I have always been to help you, but I am not responsible if you start to mix the steps or change the procedure and end up with a damaged device. This is only on you!

How to Easily Get Google Pixel Boot Animation on your Galaxy S6:

Download the Boot Animation file to your handset; for that, you can use this direct link; Transfer the downloaded file to internal storage of your phone; Turn off your smartphone; Now, boot it into the TWRP Recovery mode by holding the Volume Up, Power, as well as Home buttons at the same time; You can leave the buttons when you see TWRP on the screen; It’s optional, but I strongly recommend you to create a nandroid backup to the external sd card or a USB OTG. You will have it there later, just in case your Galaxy S6 gets stuck on the boot screen or anything else bad happens; After making this backup, return to TWRP main menu; From there, you have to tap the Install button; Find your way to the location where you copied CrisFix_Pixel_bootanim.zip and select it; Swipe to flash it; Once done, reboot your Galaxy S6.

Personally, I adore the Google Pixel boot animation on my Samsung S6 phone. However, I would love to hear your opinion too. So, do share it with us.