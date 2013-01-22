0 0 0

With root privileges you can open up almost unlimited possibilities, such as overclocking the processor speed, improving the performance and the battery life, freely flashing a custom ROM of your choice, actions automation, getting rid of the annoying preinstalled apps, exploring new features and settings, so I like that you are bold and want that for your Lenovo Z2 Plus too.

I am sure that you have a good understanding of the advantages brought by this procedure, but if you need to root your Lenovo Z2 Plus, please understand that the root exploit is developed by Chainfire and we must thank him for this new root opportunity.

You must also follow these preparatory steps first as they are the only way to a satisfying result. Take a backup of important files on your device as a precautionary measure and remember that your smartphone and its USB cable are required for the TWRP recovery flashing process too. Another important step is to check the USB Debugging option – this field is located under Developer Options (it is listed under Menu -> Settings -> Developer options).

Your phone shouldn’t run low on battery – if the power is too low, then the installation process might be interrupted by a sudden shut down of your handset. Therefore, make sure that you have enough charge on your device before starting the process.

And I cannot guarantee that your Lenovo Z2 Plus will be protected throughout the rooting process. You will lose your handset’s warranty if you choose to resume the steps from below. However‚ these are unavoidable aspects of such procedures, so don’t say that I have not warned you. You are and always will be responsible for what happens to your device, therefore assume this and don’t play the role of a victim!

How to Root your Lenovo Z2 Plus:

Take the SuperSu.zip by accessing this link; Connect the phone to your computer with the help of the USB cable; Transfer the downloaded root file from desktop to your phone; Unplug the USB cable – the computer is no longer required; Afterwards, you have to boot the Lenovo Z2 Plus device in recovery mode; Do not hesitate to make a backup of your data using TWRP; From recovery tap on Install and pick the SuperSU package; Swipe in order to begin the flashing process; When done, from main menu of recovery select “reboot system now”.

That was all! Root access is now ensured on your Lenovo Z2 Plus.