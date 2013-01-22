How to Root Lenovo Zuk Z2

0 0 0

Are you owning and using a Lenovo Zuk Z2? The Z2 runs on Android 6.0.1 right out of the box, which is the norm for most modern Android phones – only the likes of the Google Pixel XL are lucky enough to have Android 7.0 at the moment. The custom ZUI interface is clean, light on bloatware, but also inoffensive while others dream of something unique.

Lenovo Zuk Z2 can be more than that and do I really have to tell you that rooting might be the key? The easiest way to root your Lenovo device is to install TWRP recovery and flash SuperSU to gain root access. Yes, having the TWRP recovery installed is a must, but don’t worry as this guide will show you everything that you must do.

During the root process your data might get corrupted and a wipe might occur, so back up your personal data now. Next, go to Settings » About phone » Build number and tap it 7 times to enable Developer options. Then, return to Settings » Developer options and enable USB Debugging and OEM Unlocking (if available).

Just before beginning the root steps from below, check the battery life on your Lenovo Zuk Z2. You must always charge the device to at least 60-70% before such a procedure and be sure that this is no exception.

If you make any mistake, you could possibly brick your shiny new phone. In such a case, I am not responsible for any damage to your device, so proceed with these steps at your own risk. Even more, let me remind you that gaining root access is not a supported operation. This means that Lenovo and Google have nothing to do with this procedure and performing it will make you lose your warranty.

How to Root your Lenovo Zuk Z2:

Take the SuperSu.zip from here; Connect the phone to with your computer with the help of the USB cable; Transfer the downloaded root file from desktop to your phone; Unplug the USB cable – the computer is no longer required; Boot Lenovo Zuk Z2 in recovery mode by pressing Volume Up+ Power button simultaneously for a few seconds; Do not hesitate to make a backup of your data using TWRP; Up next, click on Install menu in TWRP; You have to choose the SuperSu.zip file; At the end, simply swipe to install SuperSu.zip.

Let me remind you that during the last reboot a boot loop might be issued; in that situation you need to make a hard reset and to clear app data cache – so, in such a case, go back to recovery mode and from there select “wipe data factory reset” and “wipe cache partition”.