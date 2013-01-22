0 0 0

Galaxy Note series have something special: I am talking about Air Command that allows the user to access app shortcuts and functions faster than you might imagine. As it happens with all recent Note devices, taking the S-Pen from its dock will fire-up Air Command, a series of application shortcuts which are especially designed for stylus use and displayed in an semi-circular overlay on the screen.

The story is much more longer than that, but I am sure that you are no stranger to that. Your presence here is the best clue that you have been interested on this Air Command Feature and this might be your lucky day! For a while I was wondering if I could have the air command features of the Note 7 on my Galaxy S7 and someone heard my pray.

If you own the Samsung Galaxy S7, you can now enjoy Note 7’s Air Command Feature thanks to XDA member Repulsa. He managed to port the feature so that you can enjoy Note 7’s Air Command feature on your device, but be careful about something. Your handset must be running TouchWiz based Android Nougat ROM or else you have no chance to succeed.

Even more, you are going to use a flashable zip, therefore you must own a rooted phone with the TWRP recovery installed on it (for that, use this guide on how to Flash TWRP & Root Galaxy S7 running on Nougat, if necessary). Only after meeting these requirements you can proceed:

Enjoy Note 7’s Air Command Feature on Samsung Galaxy S7:

Take the Aroma_AirCommand_Nougat.zip file from here to your handset; Turn off your Galaxy S7 right away; Then, enter it in TWRP Recovery mode by holding the Volume Up + Home + Power keys at the same time for a few seconds; Release them you the TWRP screen appears; The very first thing you must do before flashing anything using TWRP is to backup your full ROM. So, tap the Backup option and check Boot, Recovery, System, Data, Baseband and EFS; You could also save the TWRP backup file to an external SD card or a USB OTG; Return to TWRP’s main menu and tap Install; Go to where you have placed the zip file and select it; Swipe the confirmation slider to initiate the installation; AROMA installer will now be launched and you will be asked to select a color. Do that and the tap Next; When the file is flashed, tap Wipe cache/dalvik option; Then, reboot system; Wait until your S7 boots up and then, open Settings> Advanced Features> Spen> Detachment option; You must now select Air Command; Find your way back to Advanced Features; Next, you must tap Spen> Air Command; While there, enable the Floating icon; Open the app’s drawer, tap the Spen icon and grant it root permission; You’ll now see a floating icon on all screens except the lock screen. To access your apps and functions quickly, just tap this icon.

That was all you had to do this time! However, if you like this Note 7 look and feel, you can also take the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Stock Wallpapers on your S7 or even enjoy the fast and smooth Galaxy Note 7 Launcher on your device.