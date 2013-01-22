0 0 0

Motorola launched its Moto E3 Power smartphone in August 2016 and it has been quite a successful device since then. However, the TWRP recovery for the device made it to the official channels only after a few months, but this is no longer a problem. Quite the opposite, I am here to show you how simple is to root and install TWRP recovery on your Moto E3 Power.

TWRP is a fully featured custom recovery, very easy to use, and it has builds for most popular devices, so be sure that you are not making any mistake with this choice. Even more, rooting is fantastic, but to get there, there are some things that you have to do!

Preparatory steps:

Go to Settings » About phone » Build number and tap it 7 times to enable Developer options on your device. After doing that, return to Settings »Developer options and enable USB Debugging and OEM unlocking;

Make sure to download the Minimal ADB and Fasboot Setup and install it on your computer;

Also install the USB drivers correctly;

Back up all your personal files and important apps, photos, videos and contacts because all these will be deleted during this process;

Even if you might be in a hurry, you still have to charge your Moto E3 Power battery up to 70%.

Note: I am not responsible if you make any mistakes that might damage your Moto E3 Power. People often get in the situation of a soft brick as a result of what they do. Their phones freeze on the Android boot screen, get stuck in a boot loop, or just boot straight to recovery. Let’s just hope that you won’t get there too and as long as something happens when you turn it on, it’s soft bricked, you could still have a chance to get things back to normal.

Your device is now eligible for getting root access and the TWRP recovery. Here’s how you can do it:

How to Root & install TWRP recovery on your Moto E3 Power:

Enter here and take the TWRP image; To avoid any later confusion, rename the downloaded TWRP image to recovery.img and place it in the same folder where you have extracted the ADB & Fastboot files; Download the SuperSU Zip from here as well; Move it to your device’s storage; Navigate to the folder where you’ve extracted the ADB & Fastboot files and open a command prompt by pressing Shift + Right click on any empty space inside the folder and select Open command window here from the context menu; Connect your Moto E3 Power Smartphone with the PC via USB cable; Then, boot into the bootloader mode using the below command:

adb reboot bootloader In the bootloader mode, type this command to check if the device is detected:

fastboot devices If your device is detected, you should see a serial number as output. However, if the command window is not showing your device serial number, then you must install USB driver correctly or change your USB port of the computer; Now, type the following command to flash the TWRP image to your device:

fastboot flash recovery recovery.img You can enter this command to reboot the handset:

fastboot reboot Now, reboot the device into recovery mode. To do this, use the below command in command prompt:

adb reboot recovery To root your smartphone, go back to the TWRP menu; From there, select the Install » SuperSU Zip file that you have previously copied.

Now, you are ready to get taste of freedom after rooting the device and installing TWRP! Let me know if I can be of any help!

Chances are to like rooting, but if you ever want to unroot to get everything back to normal, let me tell you that there are some rooting apps that also allow you to unroot any Android device with ease. So, changing your mind is no longer a problem!