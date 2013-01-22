0 0 0

Rooting is the best chance to get complete access to everything in the operating system, and those permissions allow you to change it according to your preferences. Rooting can increase battery life (apps that might have been running constantly can now be removed), help you get rid of all the unwanted pre-installed apps, games, annoying ads, improve processor speed and much more.

However, the rooting process isn’t that simple; it isn’t for regular users as long as it is dangerous, it voids the warranty automatically and can brick your device in a single wrong move.

And you’ll need to do a few things to prepare your phone for rooting:

This operation should erase all the data stored on your device. For preventing remaining with no data, please backup everything that you’ll need to use at a later time;

You need a Windows based PC in order to do this procedure, as well as your device’s original cord;

Tap on the Menu, select Settings and under About Phone tap 7 times repeatedly on Built Number – Developer options will be enabled; then from Menu -> Settings -> Developer options, check the USB Debugging option;

You should have Motorola’s USB drivers installed on your PC. If you don’t, install them first;

If the power is low, you need to charge your Motorola Moto G4 Plus device to at least 60℅ (the truth is that above 80℅ is recommended).

Even more, I have to remind you that this procedure will void the warranty of your device. Rooting brings superuser permissions, you have the power to do anything, but you can imagine that all these come with a cost. And you have to be careful about every single step that you are taking and remember that I won’t be held responsible for anything that happens from doing this tutorial.

Root your Android Nougat Motorola Moto G4 Plus:

Download the SuperSU package for your Moto G4 Plus by accessing this direct link; Up next, save this file on your computer, preferable on desktop; Connect the smartphone with your computer with the help of the original USB cable; Transfer the downloaded root file from desktop to your phone; After that, you can unplug the USB cable; Power off your device and wait while the already initiated shut down process is being completed; Then, reboot recovery mode on your Motorola Moto G4 Plus; Tap on Install from recovery; Select the SuperSU package; Swipe in order to begin the flashing process; When done, from main menu of recovery select “reboot system now”.

That’s it, you are done!

You are now in complete control, you can add anything, remove anything and access functions on your Motorola Moto G4 Plus that you couldn’t reach before. This is amazing, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of that!