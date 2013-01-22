How to Install Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS on Galaxy A8 International:

0 0 0

The Samsung Galaxy A8 is nothing more than a mid-range phone, but sometimes this is all that we really need. This device was launched in the second quarter of 2015 with Android Lollipop firmware out of the box, but you can only imagine that here is no chance for things to remain in this way.

If you own the Galaxy A8 International and have not been able to get the software update notification, you have to understand that these updates are usually rolled out by Samsung in stages, so not all users are getting them at the same time. I know that you are excited about this update as long as it brings all the under-the-hood changes you can expect from Marshmallow, so let me tell you what you can do in these conditions.

Your wait has reached to an end as long as today I am here with the full Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow firmware for your device, so feel free to take the firmware file from below and install it manually using the Odin tool. If you are an advanced user and you’ve heard of the ODIN app, then this is the tutorial that you can try to use in order to successfully update your device.

Note from the start that you can use this tutorial only with the Samsung Galaxy A8 – A810F models only. In case of not knowing, let me remind you that the version of your phone can be verified under Settings> About Phone section. Therefore, do not attempt to update any other different Android device with the files that you will find in this post or you will end up with a bricked handset.

Before starting the flashing process, you need to check the following guidelines:

Take the Samsung USB drivers from here and install them on your PC. These USB drivers will allow your phone to be detected by the computer when these two are connected;

As I have told you, you will use the ODIN app for the updating process. However, for ODIN to open on your computer you have to also enable the USB Debugging option from Developer Options menu;

This official update can be flashed over a rooted firmware, but understand from the start the fact that root access won’t survive the update process;

Even more, if you install the update over a custom Recovery image, then you will see it replaced with a stock Recovery;

There is also the possibility to install Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow official firmware over custom ROMs, but that will require you to wipe clean the system partition of your device;

As it happens in such procedures, the Factory Reset process wipes clean the system partition, but it won’t delete any data from internal storage of your phone. And if your Galaxy A8 International phone runs 100% stock Android firmware, then you won’t be losing any files in the process either;

No less important, you should check your phone’s battery charge level and be sure that there is at least 50% charge left before it turns off. You definitely don’t want to take any chances while applying the steps from below.

How to Install Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS on Galaxy A8 International:

Download the Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow official firmware archive by accessing this direct link; After the download is done you can extract the archived contents; Save them on computer; You will get the A810FXXU1APL1 tar.md5 firmware updating file and remember not to extract the tar.md5 file; Download Odin 3.10.7 zip from here as well; When the download is done, you can unzip the contents; Switch off the Galaxy A8 International device; Then, boot it in Download Mode; Open Odin exe on your PC; Connect your Galaxy A8 to PC via usb cable; If the handset is not detected you can reinstall Samsung’s USB drivers; Get back to Odin menu and click AP; Find and load the A810FXXU1APL1 tar.md5 file firmware update file in ODIN; Hit START to begin the Android 6.0.1 update; When ODIN shows the PASS alert, the device will reboot and the update is installed; At the end, just use the default login info in order to regain control over your device once again.

Once the update is complete, your device will reboot and then you can check the Android 6.0.1 in the About Device section. In case of any issues, get back to me via the comments section.