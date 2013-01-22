HTC Desire 10 Pro Stock Wallpapers for your Android Smartphone

0 0 0

Have you ever wondered if you could do more with the wallpaper on your Android device? Maybe you are simply tired of the very same wallpapers included on your phone and you think about adding one of your own. So, this time I won’t tell you that you can choose one from your launcher or from the gallery, but let’s go a little further than that.

I have in mind other handset’s stock wallpapers which could look great on your device too. Don’t you know where to start your searches from? I have an idea at this chapter! HTC’s Desire 10 Pro Stock Wallpapers could be perfect for your Android smartphone as well, therefore keep on reading.

I am talking about no less than 22 wallpapers which are all in QHD quality with a 2880 x 2560 px resolution. Most of the wallpapers that come with the Desire 10 Pro are older ones that we already saw on the HTC 10, but that’s not a problem.

And even if the wallpapers are abstract in nature, they have a classy feel, so I am sure that you will find them as being special too. If you like the wallpapers, just download them from below.

How to Take HTC Desire 10 Pro Stock Wallpapers on your Android Smartphone:

Here you can find the HTC Desire 10 Pro Stock Wallpapers that I have told you about; After taking them, you have to extract the folder on your desktop; You can now connect your current Android phone to the PC; for that, use the original USB cable and you won’t have any sort of problems; Move this package on your phone’s internal memory; Up next, you must enter into the Settings option; Do you see a picture you’d like to see every time you open your phone? If yes, then select that one right away; At the end, you have to touch the OK in order to apply the new wallpaper.